KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vanton Kenneth Jewell, 81, died at home with his family by his side on Friday, May 5, 2023.

He was born on July 24, 1941, in Gustavus, Ohio, the son of Vada B. (Eastlake) and Kenneth J. Jewell.

On September 29, 1962, he married Martha Elizabeth Rogers.

Vanton was a steel pourer for Copperweld Steel of Warren, Ohio, for over 30 years. He coached Little League baseball in Gustavus for 15 years, was a member and served many years as president of the Gustavus Conservation Club, as well as, raising pheasants and turkeys for the club.

He loved polka dancing and traveled all over the country with his wife dancing. Vanton could be found on Pymatuning Lake during the winter ice fishing and he loved gardening.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 55 years, Martha E. Jewell; his son, Lloyd Jewell; his daughter, Cheryl Macken; his sister, Mildred Baker and his brother, Ronald Jewell.

Survivors include his son, Nathan Scott (Elizabeth Hamilton) Jewell; his daughter, Roma Leah (Ron Dietrich) Ramsey, both of Kinsman, Ohio; his brother, Keith Jewell of Champion, Ohio and five grandchildren, Tyler and Taylor Bakos and their children Francesa and Cain, Travis and Brooke Bakos and their children, Brantley and Braelynn, Teagen (Dicky Lascko) Jewell, Tanner (Kimberly Bertone) Jewell and their daughter Emma Rose and Erica (Daniel Dilley) Ramsey.

No public services will be held.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service of Kinsman handled the arrangements. Share a fond memory or condolence at baumgardnerfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Vanton Kenneth Jewell, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, May 8 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.