ATWATER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Traci L. Woolley, age 49, of Atwater, Ohio, died Sunday, July 10, 2022, at University Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio.

She was born December 29, 1972, in Conneaut, Ohio, the daughter of Gary L. and Karen A. (Eastlake) Buckley.

She was a 1991 graduate of Bloomfield High School and went on to attend Circleville Bible College.



A resident of Atwater for the past couple of years, Traci was formerly of Warren, Ohio. Traci was a former member of the North Bloomfield Assembly of God Church where she served in many roles. She served as the girl’s ministry leader for twenty-three years, as a youth group leader, sang in their choir and was active in the women’s ministries. She was a current member of the Lakeview Assembly of God Church in Lake Milton, Ohio. Traci was an avid reader and she enjoyed playing cards with her family.



Traci is survived by her husband, Bryan P. Woolley, whom she married July 24, 1993, of Atwater; her daughter, Brandi Woolley, and son, Phillip Woolley, both of Atwater; her parents, Gary and Karen Buckley of Champion, Ohio; her brother, Russell (Amanda) Buckley of Orwell, Ohio; her sister, Heidi (Brian) Whitenight of Riverside, Pennsylvania; and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her daughter, Alexis Mishell Lynn Woolley.



A funeral service will take place on Friday, July 15, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at the North Bloomfield Assembly of God Church, 2079 Kinsman Rd. NW, North Bloomfield, Ohio. Calling hours will be from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church.

Cremation will follow.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, Andover, Ohio, handled arrangements. Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Traci Lynn (Buckley) Woolley, please visit our floral store.