ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Timothy J. Reynolds, age 69 of Andover, Ohio, died Monday, May 15, 2023, at the Ashtabula County Medical Center.



He was born March 18, 1954, in Ashtabula, Ohio, the son of Charles R. Reynolds, Sr. and Dorothy E. (Bell) Reynolds.

A lifelong Andover resident, Tim worked on small engines and tinkered with classic cars and race cars. He enjoyed mowing his lawn, loved his animals and spending time with family. He enjoyed the simple things in life and lived every day happy. He had a green thumb and always grew his plants for his garden every summer.



Tim is survived by his sister, Debbie Hale of Andover; his two brothers, Robert (Claudia) Reynolds of Andover and Edward (Marilyn) Reynolds of Dorset and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his two brothers, Charles Reynolds, Jr. and Richard Reynolds and his brother-in-law, Jerry Hale.



A private celebration of life will be held.

Burial of cremated remains will take place in Brownville Cemetery in New Lyme.

Memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church, C/O Food Bank, PO Box 207, Andover, OH 44003.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, Andover, Ohio handled arrangements. Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, May 18 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.