KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Michael Murphy, 79, died on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital.

He was born on December 10, 1943, in Erie, Pennsylvania, the son of Margaret Elizabeth (Stoddard) and Michael Charles Murphy.

Tom was a 1961 graduate of Pymatuning Valley High School and served in the United States Navy until 1964.

He was the owner/operator and founder of the Free Press and Murphy Printing of Espyville, Pennsylvania.

Tom enjoyed classic cars, car shows, reading, watching western movies, his alone time, attending his grandchildren’s sporting events and was known for his light-hearted, laid-back attitude and generosity.

He is preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Joy Ledenican and Jill Witt and brother, Richard Murphy.

Survivors include his two daughters, Shirley Ann (Robert) Prim of Bon Aqua, Tennessee and Sherry Lynn Pohlod of Warren, Ohio; his son, Michael Thomas (Angela) Murphy of Kinsman, Ohio; five grandchildren, Jerrod (Jessica), Seth, Mark (Amber), Corey (Christy) and Logan; five great-grandchildren, Conner, Kyle, Kaitlyn, Sterling, Caden and Levi is on the way; two sisters, Jan (Lou Steinert) Boylan of St. Bernard, Ohio, Joan Murphy of Mansfield, Ohio and cousin Patricia (Charles) Titus of Bradenton, Florida, who lived with the Murphy’s while growing up.

Casual calling hours will be held on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect Street, Andover, Ohio.

Memorial contributions are asked to be sent to the American Kidney Fund.

Tom’s family would also like to express their gratitude for the kindness and excellent care provided by the nurses and physicians at Trumbull Memorial Hospital and Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital.

