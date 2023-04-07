ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas M. Rodgers, age 59 of Andover, Ohio, died at home Thursday, April 6, 2023.



He was born August 7, 1963, the son of Neal and Jennie.

He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Tabitha and Robert; his daughter, Sabrina; his former wife and friend, Kathy; his sister, Kareen and his brother, Dan.

He is preceded in death by his parents.



Per his request, cremation will take place and no service held.

