Thomas L. Coltman, Sr., Andover, Ohio

ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas L. Coltman, Sr., age 76, of Andover, Ohio, died Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at the Ashtabula County Nursing Home in North Kingsville, Ohio.

He was born December 10, 1943, in Ravenna, Ohio, a son of Thomas D. and Roxie P. (Briggs) Coltman.

Tom was a 1961 graduate of Andover High School and went on to earn his Bachelor’s degree from the Ohio State University and Master’s degree in Agricultural Economics from the University of Illinois.

Tom was a lifelong farmer who worked on his family farm in Wayne, alongside his father and brother.

He was a member of the Ashtabula County Farm Bureau, the Soil and Water Conservation Board and supported Leadership Ashtabula County. He served on the Production Credit Association and was a delegate for Milk Marketing Inc.

Tom enjoyed traveling and always enjoyed meeting people and hosting international visitors.

Tom is survived by his two sons, Thomas L. Coltman, Jr., of Wayne Township, Ohio and Russ (Kenna) Coltman of Conneaut, Ohio; his two daughters, Suzanne (Brian) Theobald of Trenton, Ohio and Kimberly (Brian) Stark of Edgerton, Ohio; his brother, Kenneth (June) Coltman of Wayne Township, Ohio; his sister, RoxieAnn (Frank) Rossiter of Hiram, Ohio; his 16 grandchildren, Jessica, Timothy, Joshua, Jonathon, Elizabeth,Bennett, Elizana, Lily, Ethan, Quin, Cassie, Alanna, Brooks, Holly, Evan, and Brayden and his two great-granddaughters, Abagail and Vanessa.

He is preceded in death by his parents.



A private funeral service will be held at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect St., Andover, Ohio.

Burial will take place in Hayes Cemetery in Wayne.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bella Care Hospice, 1933 St. Rt. 45, Austinburg, OH 44010 or to the Ashtabula County Ag Scholarship Fund, C/O Rita Woodard,Treasurer, 4045 Russell Rd., Dorset, OH 44032.

