Thomas John Hickey, Willoughby, Ohio

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas John Hickey, age 89, died on Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Chardon, Ohio.

He was born on January 10, 1932, in Cleveland, Ohio, a son of Rose Harriett (Siatko) and Thomas Joseph Hickey.

He served in the United States Marine Corps in Korea.

Tom was a tile layer for Local # 36 of Cleveland and retired in 1994, after working forty-three years.

He loved to fish and hunt. Tom was an expert bird dog trainer with his English Pointers. He made many friends with farmers in Wayne, Williamsfield and Andover hunting on private properties for over fifty years. Some of his best friends were bird handlers and hunters, Sonny Kirk, Sam Pizzuto, Vince Cosdtello, Fredo Rodriguez and Dick Rizzo.



He is preceded in death by his parents and two infant children, Timothy and Tracy.

Survivors include his two sons, Jeffrey T. Alexander of Andover, Ohio, and John M. Tabone; a daughter, Christine E ((William) Waite; granddaughter, Amanda and great-granddaughter, Aoife.



A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Hayes Cemetery, Hayes Road in Wayne, Ohio. Baumgardner Funeral and Cremation Service of Andover handled the arrangements. Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com

