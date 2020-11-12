Thomas Alfred Byers, New Franklin, Ohio

NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Alfred Byers, age 87, died on Friday, November 6, 2020.

He was born on January 7, 1933, in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio a son of Angela (Ritter) and Ernest Byers.

In 1951 he graduated from Stow High School and attended Kent State University.

He served in the United States Army spending more than a year in Germany.

On August 30, 1956, he married Patricia Joanne Outhouse.

Tom was a dealer manager for Ford Motor Credit Company.

He was past president for the Sports Car Club of America of the Akron Chapter and enjoyed racing cars. Tom liked to ride motorcycles, play golf and did woodworking.



He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife; one sister and two brothers.

Survivors include his son, Thomas Clayton (Linda) Byers of New Franklin, Ohio and two grandchildren, CJ (Shawn) Brennemn and Steven Byers.



No public services will be held.

