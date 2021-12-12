KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Terry E. Starling, age 64, of Kinsman, Ohio, died Friday, December 10, 2021, at St. Joseph Health Center in Warren, Ohio.

He was born March 20, 1957, in Greenville, Pennsylvania, a son of Roy A. and Ruth E. (Watt) Starling.

He was a 1975 graduate of Joseph Badger High School.

Terry lived in Naples, Florida for 30 years and moved back to the Kinsman area just a few years ago.

He was employed as a carpenter and truck driver.

He is survived by his daughter, Jenni (Jeff) Balyeat of Fort Myers, Florida; son, John (Sara) Starling of Minneapolis, Minnesota; daughter, Katie (Jessie Moy) Starling of Cleveland, Ohio; four grandchildren; his mother, Ruth Starling of Kinsman, Ohio; two sisters, Linda Starling of Howland, Ohio and Sarah Starling of Kinsman, Ohio; a nephew, Mark Starling of Howland, Ohio and many cousins.

He is preceded in death by his father.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Burial of cremated remains will take place in Pineview Memorial Park in Warren, Ohio.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, Kinsman, Ohio, handled arrangements.

Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com.

