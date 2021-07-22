Terry Alan Martin, Andover, Ohio

ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Terry Alan Martin, age 74, died peacefully at home on Sunday, July 18, 2021, after a two-year battle with pancreatic cancer, participating in a clinical trial to hopefully help others.

He was born on January 27, 1947, in Ashtabula, Ohio, a son of Ruth Eileen (Osborne) and Alan Clare Martin.

Terry was a 1965 graduate of Pymatuning Valley High School.

On July 18, 1965, he married his high school sweetheart, Vicki Joan Dieterle; he died on their 56th wedding anniversary.

He worked for the former Rockwell International of Ashtabula for 13 years, then he opened and operated Martin Insurance Agency of Andover for many years.



Terry enjoyed hunting and fishing but riding his Honda Gold Wing across the United States (including Alaska) and Canada was by far his favorite pastime. He rode with his wife for over 50 years, traveling far and wide. Terry would spend the winter months in Edinburg, Texas and several years he traveled the coastline of Costa Rica.



He is preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his wife, Vicki of Andover; his son, Alan J. Martin of Andover, Ohio; his daughter, Annette L. (George Spicka) Martin of Phoenix, Arizona; granddaughter, Brooke E. Martin of Edinboro, Pennsylvania; two sisters, Holly Martin of Meadville, Pennsylvania and Penny Martin of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and a brother, Timothy (Brenda) Martin of Acworth, Georgia.



No public services will be held.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Family House, 5001 Baum Blvd., Suite 545, Pittsburgh, PA 15213.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service of Andover handled the arrangements, where you can share a memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com.

