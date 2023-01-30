WILLIAMSFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On January 23, 2023, Teresa M. (Danesi) Petro, born and raised in Cleveland formally of Strongsville, Ohio, and Williamsfield, Ohio, left this earth to be with the Lord at the age of 64.

Loving mother to her children Melissa (Petro) Augustine, Christopher Petro, II, and Stephen Petro. Devoted grandmother of Mason and Isabella, Hayley, Emily, Stephen, II and Samuel. Daughter of the late Gino and Helen (White) Danesi.



Teresa was a very spirited, smart, strong woman that raised her children on her own. She loved her family, music, traveling and studying family ancestry. She passed her sense of adventure onto her children and grandchildren. When she wasn’t sipping on a cup of tea, she was white water rafting and zip lining.



A Celebration of Life will be held in her honor.

Arrangements are being handled by the Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service.



