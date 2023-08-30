GUSTAVUS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Teresa Jean Carkhuff, age 68, of Gustavus, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, surrounded by her loving family, entering Heaven’s gates where Lou Gehrig’s disease does not exist.

“Terri” was born on January 14, 1955, the daughter of Julius Cico and Audrey (Brainard) Cico.

Terri was a lifelong resident of Gustavus, Ohio, where she graduated from Joseph Badger High School in 1973. She had all five of her children before returning to college to study medical transcription.

Upon graduation in 2000,Terri worked 20 years at the Lippy Group in Warren, Ohio.

Terri married her highschool sweetheart, Jeffrey Howard Carkhuff on December 16, 1971. Over the duration of 16 years, they had five children, Michelle L. (Joe) Polon of Gustavus, Ohio, Jennifer L. (John) Somerville of Cortland, Ohio, Carrie E. (Monica Hinton) Carkhuff of Canton, Ohio, John (Stephanie) Carkhuff of Howland, Ohio, and Maggie (Becca Currence) Carkhuff of Girard, Ohio. Terri also was blessed by seven amazing grandchildren; Tori, Justin, Brooke, Kara, Hallie, Piper and Iylah as well as two great-grandchildren, Emilia and Ivan. Terri would tell you, along with her sisters Sue, Linda, Christy and Sandi these were the people she loved to be with the most.

Terri enjoyed simplicity in life. Activities she enjoyed included pumpkin painting with her family in the Fall. She enjoyed sitting on the deck with Jeff, or whoever popped over to visit, for a glass of wine. She would have fun and mix things up a bit by going to the Greene Eagle with her daughters or sisters. She was fond of planning and helping to plan family trips; her last trip was to Deep Creek in June. She loved going on trips with her sisters; where their adventures could lead them to a cabin in the woods, a fitness spa or to Amish country where they would sit for hours and play games. You could often find her sitting on her computer helping her kids plan silly treasure hunts for her grandkids to enjoy. She will be greatly missed during these activities and more in the future.

Terri was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Gregory Lee Cico; and her sister, Sue A. Woofter. She is survived by her husband of 52 years Jeff; and their children as well as her sisters; Linda Vincent (Ken) of Dayton, Ohio; Christy (Clint) Cico of Massillon, Ohio; and Sandi Monaco (Jim) of Medford, Oregon.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Kinsman Presbyterian Church, 6383 Church Street, Kinsman, Ohio. Burial will follow in Gustavus Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Friday, September 1, 2023, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main Street, Kinsman Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to the ALS foundation, www.als.org.

