ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tammy Lynn Gault, age 60, died Saturday, January 14, 2023, at the Cleveland Clinic Main Campus



She was born November 24, 1962, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Betty L. (Lamson) Lindsay.

A long time Andover resident, Tammy was a 1981 graduate of Pymatuning Valley High School. She had received an associate’s degree in Health Care Administration.

Tammy worked as a nurse’s aid at the former Miller Memorial Health Care Center in Andover and at St. Paul Homes in Greenville, Pennsylvania. Over the years she has also worked at Andover Industries and Target Stamped Products in Kinsman.



Tammy was a hard worker and an amazing mother and grandmother to her family. She was a staple in the P.V. wrestling and football sports community; always feeding the kids and taking care of them in any way she could, and was known as “Mama Gault”.



Tammy married Rickie Abe Gault on April 27, 1982, and he preceded her in death on July 7, 2009. She is also preceded by her mother.

She is survived by her daughter, Tasha Lynn (Chad Edward Hanson) Gault of Andover, Ohio; her three sons, Ryan A. (Tawny) Gault of Gilmer, Texas, Cris L. (Danya) Gault of Jamestown, Pennsylvania, and Tyler S. Gault of Andover, Ohio; her sister-in-law, Julie (Bob) Lewis of Andover, Ohio; and her six grandchildren, Alexis Gault, Keelie Gault, Wyatt Gault, Bronson Gault, Brooks Gault and Archer Gault.



A funeral service will be held Friday, January 20, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect St.,Andover, Ohio. Calling hours will be Friday from 5:00 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.



Memorial contributions may be made to any animal welfare organization of choice, or to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital, C/O University Hospitals, Institutional Relations & Development, P.O. Box 94554, Cleveland,OH 44101 or go to support.uhgiving.org

Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Tammy L. Gault, please visit our floral store.