KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tammy A. Somerville, 57, of Kinsman, Ohio, died Thursday, November 10, 2022, in Youngstown, Ohio.

She was born November 1, 1965, in Franklin, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Nick and Sharon (Kohler) Schmader.

Tammy was a 1984 graduate of Linesville High School.

A former long time Andover resident, Tammy had lived in Kinsman for the past year.

Most recently, she was employed at the Ice House Bakery in Conneaut Lake, Pennsylvania. Formerly she worked as bar manager at the Andover Town Tavern and was the bakery manager at Andover Sparkle.

Tammy was an avid golfer and was a member of the Andover Golf Course.

She is survived by her husband, Rob Somerville, whom she married August 25, 1990, of Kinsman; her daughter, Emily (Alex) Crawford of Champion, Ohio; her son, Levi (Kylie) Somerville of Andover; her daughter, Katelyn Wright of Geneva, Ohio; her mother, Sharon Schmader of Pierpont, Ohio; her sister, Terri (Billy Harmon) Schmader of Georgia and her five grandchildren, Bentley, Parker, Penelope, Ty and Grace.

She is preceded in death by her father and her sister, Tracy Wright.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at 3:00 PM at 10006 State Road, Kinsman, OH 44428.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choice.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, Andover, Ohio, handled arrangements.

A television tribute will air Monday, November 14 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.