Suzanne Elizabeth Varner, Cherry Valley, Ohio

CHERRY VALLEY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Suzanne Elizabeth Varner, age 69, died at home, on Tuesday, January 12, 2021.

She was born on April 30, 1951, in Cleveland, Ohio, a daughter of Mary Margaret (Perry) and Leo Thomas Higgins.

Suzanne graduated high school in 1969 and floral college in Canada in 1971.

On September 14, 2001 she married Allan Earl Varner.

She was a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church of Andover and attended the Andover Christian Church.

Suzanne loved to collect antiques and design flower arrangements.



She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Thomas Higgins.

Survivors include her husband of 19 years, Alan E. Varner and her sister, Kathy Sullaman.

No public services will be held.

Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Victory Church, PO Box 669, Andover, OH 44003 or to the Andover Christian Church, PO Box 1268, Andover.

Arrangements handled by Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service.

