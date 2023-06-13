CHAMPION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sue Szewczyk, 84, of Champion Township, passed away Saturday, June 10, 2023, in her home surrounded by loved ones.



Born October 28, 1938, in Ashtabula, she was a daughter of the late Paul Ellis and Agnes Irene (Miller) Tabor.

Sue graduated Williamsfield High School in 1956.

On September 28, 1957, married the love of her life, William Szewczyk.



In her early years, Sue was a dedicated homemaker until her children were grown. She then went on to work in retail for many years.

In her spare time, she enjoyed crocheting, reading, bowling and more recently antiquing. Sue specifically had an eye for collecting Lee Middleton Dolls.



Left to cherish her memory is her beloved husband of 66 years, William Szewcyk of Champion, Ohio; son, Steven Szewczyk of Cortland, Ohio; daughter, Karen (Scott) Berlekamp of Cincinnati, Ohio; two grandsons, Spencer Scott Berlekamp and Conner Ellis Berlekamp, both of Cincinnati, Ohio; brother, Gary Tabor of Williamsfield, Ohio and sister, Lana Muir of Farmdale, Ohio.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 16,2023 at 1:00 p.m., with calling hours from 11:00 a.m. to the time of service, at St. William Catholic Church, 5411 Mahoning Avenue NW, Warren, OH 44483, with Rev. Ryan Furlong presiding.

Entombment will follow at All Souls Cemetery, Cortland, Ohio.



Memorial contributions may be made to Traditions Health Hospice, 4531 Belmont Avenue, Unit #7, Youngstown, OH 44505.



Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, Kinsman, OH, assisted the family. Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com.

