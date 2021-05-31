Sue Ann (Cico) Woofter, Fowler, Ohio

FOWLER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sue Ann Woofter, 75, died on Friday, May 28, 2021, following a brief illness.

She was born on May 2, 1946, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Audrey Louise (Brainard) and Julius Cico.

Formerly of Farmdale, Sue was a 1964 graduate of Joseph Badger High School and attended Youngstown University.

On June 13, 1965, she married Dennis Stanley Woofter.

Sue worked for the United States Postal Service in Farmdale and became postmaster for the Hartford Post Office, retiring in 1996.

She was a former member of the Bronzewood Golf Club in Kinsman, where she golfed weekly with her family. Sue took annual trips with her sisters and always helped with the family reunions. She enjoyed making all kinds of crafts, sewing and crocheting. Sue studied genealogy, making records of her family’s history. She attended all her children’s many sporting events, as well as, her grandchildren’s and making up Christmas games was one of her specialties.

Sue is preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Gregory Cico and a great-granddaughter, Lillian R. Meza.

Survivors include her husband of nearly 56 years, Denny Woofter of Fowler, Ohio; two sons, Michael D. (Doreen) Woofter of Bristolville, Ohio and Stephen M. (Judy) Woofter of Kinsman, Ohio; a daughter, Tamara S. (Lawrence) Hackett of Masury, Ohio; four sisters, Linda (Kenneth) Vincent of Beaver Creek, Ohio, Christal (Clinton) Foster of Massillon, Ohio, Teresa (Jeffrey) Carkhuff of Gustavus, Ohio and Sandra (James) Monaco of Medford, Oregon; eight grandchildren, Stephen, Amanda, Megan (Alex), Zachary (Julianna), Joseph, Bailey, Bethany, Jessica and two great-grandchildren, Leo and Laylynn, with one more on the way.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, June 4, 2021, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main Street, Kinsman, Ohio.

A private service and burial in Gustavus Cemetery will be held for the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County, 812 Youngstown-Kingsville Road, Vienna, OH 44473.

Share a fond memory or condolence at baumgardnerfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Sue Ann (Cico) Woofter, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 1 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.