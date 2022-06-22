NEW LYME, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Steven L. Lautanen, age 57, of New Lyme, Ohio, died Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at UH Geauga Medical Center.



He was born February 2, 1965, in Ashtabula, Ohio, a son of Donald G. and Patsy L. (Offutt) Lautanen.

Steve was a 1983 graduate of Pymatuning Valley High School.



He owned and operated “Steve Lautanen Trucking” for many years and operated a farm.

Steve mostly loved to spend time with his daughter and helping her with her 4-H projects.



Steve is survived by his wife, Brenda L. (Anderson) Lautanen, whom he married May 24, 1986, of New Lyme; his daughter, Shelby A. Lautanen of New Lyme; his five brothers, Donald L. Lautanen of Jefferson, J. Robert Lautanen of Jefferson, Richard (Criss) Lautanen of Williamsfield, Jeffrey L. (Dianna) Lautanen of Jefferson, and Russell P. Lautanen of Jefferson; his three sisters, Cheryl A. (William) Lucik of Andover, Tammy J. (Alan Kirkpatrick) Switzer of New Lyme, and Becky J. (Daniel) Hazen of Jefferson; his brother-in-law, Randall Holmes of Tucson, Arizona; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Vicki L. Holmes.



A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Lautanen Family 4-H Scholarship, C/O Ashtabula County 4-H Scholarship Fund/Rita Woodard, 4045 Russell Rd., Dorset, OH 44032.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, Andover, Ohio, handled arrangements. Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Steven L. Lautanen, please visit our floral store.