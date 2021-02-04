Steven C. Bruce, Kinsman, Ohio

KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Steven C. Bruce, age 52, of Kinsman, Ohio, died Wednesday, February 3, 2021.

He was born May 5, 1968 in Greenville, Pennsylvania, a son of Charles W. Bruce and Judy L. (Arnold) Bruce.

A lifelong area resident, Steven was a 1986 graduate of Joseph Badger High School.

He was employed for many years at Wheatland Tube as shipping supervisor.

Steven enjoyed golfing, watching auto racing, and he loved his dog, Max.

Steven is survived by his mother, Judy L. Bruce of Kinsman, with whom he resided; his father, Charles W. Bruce of Burghill, Ohio; his sister, Lesley (Tom) Cauffield of Farmdale, Ohio and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his son, Steven C. Bruce II; his brother, Roger Bruce and maternal grandparents, Lloyd and Margaret Arnold.

No services will be held.

Memorial contributions can be made to Stray Haven, 94 Donation Road, Greenville, PA 16125.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, Kinsman, Ohio, handled arrangements.

