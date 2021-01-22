Steven A. Urchek, Sr., Andover, Ohio

ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Waiting until 2:14 p.m., when the final high school bell rang, on inauguration day, Steven A. Urchek, Sr., stopped us in our tracks as one community nd died, at the age of 53, on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at Lake West Hospital in Willoughby, Ohio. He courageously fought pancreatic cancer for two years and never let the disease change his positive outlook on life.

He was born October 22, 1967, in Willoughby, Ohio, the son of John and Janice (Fall) Urchek.

He was a 1986 graduate of Maplewood High School and went on to earn his Bachelor’s Degree in Education in 1991 from Kent State University where he played on their baseball team.

Steve then married Sharla M. Dykes on July 27, 1991.



Steve started teaching at Pymatuning Valley High School in 1992 as a social studies teacher. Over the years, he served as their head baseball coach and assistant coach for basketball and football.

Steve was an avid Cleveland sports fan and he enjoyed fishing and making his own fishing lures.

In the words of a friend, “Steve was a true epitome of a hero and we can only hope to lead by his example. He loved hard and without question. He made us laugh everyday. He taught. He led. We set off fireworks and we partied like rock stars. We taught our kids together how to use the greatness that they have inside to make the world a better place.”



Steve is survived by his wife of 29 years, Sharla M. Urchek, of Andover; his daughter, Sarah M. Urchek of Honolulu, Hawaii; his son, Steven Urchek, Jr. of Andover; his parents, John and Janice Urchek of Johnston, Ohio and his sister, Melissa (Les) Foldesi of North Royalton, Ohio.

He is preceded in death by his infant daughter, Shelby Lee Urchek and grandparents, Martin P. Urchek, Sr. and Mary Urchek and Frank and Dorothy Fall.



Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect Street, Andover, Ohio.

Masks and social distancing will be required.

A private mass of Christian burial will be held for immediate family on Wednesday, January 27 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Robert’s Catholic Church, 4659 St. Rt. 46, Cortland, Ohio. The service can be live streamed on Baumgardner Funeral Home’s Facebook page. The public is welcome to come to the church and watch the service, via their own device, live streamed in their cars and then join the funeral procession to Johnston Cemetery where a short committal service will be held.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Steven A. Urchek Memorial Scholarship Fund, C/O Pymatuning Valley Schools, PO Box 1180, Andover, OH 44003.

Share your favorite memory of Steve on www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com.

A television tribute will air Sunday, January 24, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.