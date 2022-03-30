CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stephen D. Kish, 69, of Cortland, Ohio, passed onto his heavenly home on Monday, March 21, 2022, at the Cleveland Clinic. Although Steve had many medical challenges he felt extremely grateful to the Cleveland Clinic for his double lung transplant and the nearly four years of life it allowed him and his wife Sonja to enjoy.

He was born September 2, 1952, in Warren, Ohio, a son of Emil and Ruth (Barbier) Kish.

Steve was a lifelong Trumbull county resident and retired from Republic Steel as a carpenter and heavy equipment operator.

He was a member of the Rock of Grace Family Ministries Church in Kinsman.



He will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Sonja; his stepsons, Eric (Rachel) White and Adam (Melissa) White and granddaughter, Kaitlyn, whom he helped raise; his siblings, Jeff (Sharon) Kish of Jefferson, Ohio, Ruthie (Dean) Moorhouse and Marguerite (John) Roy, both of Massachusetts and David (Sandy) Dunston of Texas.

He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Bob, Cindy, Karen and Emil.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at the Rock of Grace Family Ministries Church, 137 Vine Street, Warren, Ohio, 44483.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Cleveland Clinic Foundation, 9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195, or to Firewinds Ministries, www.firewindministries.org/donate, (Maurice & Erica White) 129 Oak Hill Road, Ozark, MO 65721. Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service of Kinsman, Ohio, handled arrangements. Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com

A television tribute will air Thursday, March 31 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.