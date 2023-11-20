ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stephanie Lynn Lewis, age 39, of Andover, died Wednesday, November 15, 2023, from a tragic automobile accident in Pierpont, Ohio.

She was born May 6, 1984, in Washington, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Charles W. Lewis and Toni L. (Goblick).

Stephanie was a 2002 graduate of Pymatuning Valley High School where she enjoyed playing on the softball and volleyball teams.

She enjoyed crafts, listening to music and playing cards but most of all spending time with her family and friends.



Stephanie is survived by her four children, Blake Raymond, Anthony William, Madison Rachelle and Isabella Dawn; her mother, Toni (Todd) Arnio of Andover and her brother, Charles (Tiffany) Lewis of Ashtabula.

She is preceded in death by her father, Charles W. Lewis.



A private service will be held.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, Andover, Ohio handled arrangements. Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Stephanie Lynn Lewis, please visit our flower store.