ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stanley Ray Edwards-Fink, age 33, died on Saturday, August 12, 2023.

He was born on June 4, 1990, the son of Charlene Marie (Edwards) and Robert Melvin Fink, Sr.

Stan was a 2008 graduate of Pymatuning Valley High School.

He worked in general labor, the last place of employment was Welded Tubes.

He enjoyed fishing and hunting.



Stan is preceded in death by two brothers, St. David W. Gordon and David James Fink; grandparents, Susan and Elmo Fink, Alfred W. Edwards, Sr. and Robert Nedell and his uncle, Alfred W. Edwards II.

Survivors include his mother, Charlene M. (Brian) Nadolny of Andover, Ohio; father, Robert M. (Cassandra Karsikas) Fink, Sr. of Williamsfield, Ohio; his sister, Samantha C. (Cory) Sheneman of Pierpont, Ohio; four brothers, Donald R. (Megan) Fink of Ashtabula, Ohio, Thomas A. (Amy) Fink of British Columbia, Canada, Robert M. Fink, Jr. of Orwell, Ohio and Timothy A. (Ashley) Fink of Ashtabula, Ohio; a stepsister, Gabriella Karsikas; two stepbrothers, Sebastian and Matthew Karsidas; grandmas, Elsie Nedell and Sara K. Fink and many nieces and nephews, as well as aunts and uncles.



A private burial was held at Gageville Cemetery.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service of Andover handled the arrangements. Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com.

