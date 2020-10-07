Shirley Mae Cecelic, Cherry Valley, Ohio

CHERRY VALLEY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley Mae Cecelic, age 86, died on Monday, October 5, 2020.

She was born on June 2, 1934, in Willoughby, Ohio, a daughter of Cecelia Agnus (Brulinski) and Michael P. Fox.

Shirley was a 1952 graduate of the Andrews School for Girls in Willoughby, Ohio.

She was a beautician and owned and operated Shirley’s Beauty Salon in Eastlake, Ohio, for 16 years. Shirley then worked for Sawyer Research in Eastlake, for over 25 years and retired in 1999.

She attended St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church in Willowick and enjoyed both vegetable and flower gardening.

Shirley is preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her son, John J. (Teresa) Cecelic of Andover, Ohio; grandson, Tristan Cecelic of Andover; her sister, Claudia M. Geizer of Mentor-on-the- Lake, Ohio and her brother, Jerome T. (Joanne) Fox of Timberlake, Ohio.

A mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Justin Martyr Catholic Church, 35711 Stevens Blvd., Eastlake, OH 44095.

Burial will follow in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon, Ohio.

Calling hours will be held at the church beginning at 10:00 a.m., until the time of services.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Youngstown, OH 44514.

