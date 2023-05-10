GUSTAVUS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley Jean Riggs, age 86, died at home on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

She was born on March 8, 1937, in Clearfield, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Betty Jane (Morgan) and Fredrick Samuel Stebbins.

Shirley was a 1955 graduate of Gustavus High School and was a lifelong resident of Gustavus.

On January 13, 1958, she married Bernard Gale Riggs, Jr.



She was a floral designer having worked for the former Hutton’s Floral Design of Cortland, Ohio, Reese Floral Art of Niles, Ohio and was a floral designer for the Middlefield, Ohio, Giant Eagle.

Shirley was a life member of the Gustavus Federated Church.

She loved playing her trumpet and was a part of three bands. Shirley was a charter member of the Cortland Community Band, a member of the Canfield Community Band and the Geauga County Band. She was a member of the Gustavus Mother’s Club and the Roving Buckeyes Camping group.



With her talents in floral design, Shirley loved to decorate for the Christmas holiday, leaving her tree up to change with each holiday. She loved big family gatherings, playing her trumpet, and gardening.



Shirley is preceded in death by her parents; her son, Fredrick Walter Riggs; two stepsons, Andrew Gale Riggs and Bernard Gale Riggs III; two sisters, Nancy Oliver and Beverly Giancola and her brother, Samuel Stebbins.

Survivors include her son, David Roger (Christine) Riggs of Brookfield, Ohio; twin daughters, Darlene Glee (Charles) Bloom of Gustavus, Ohio and Kathlene Gay (William) Grable of Greene, Ohio; stepson, Garry W. Riggs of Salem, Ohio; nine grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.



A funeral service will be held on Friday, May 12, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main Street, Kinsman, Ohio. Calling hours will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services.

Graveside services will be in Gustavus Cemetery, so bring your instrument to play a final tribute to Shirley at Gustavus Cemetery.



