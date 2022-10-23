BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley J. Madison, age 71, of Brookfield, Ohio, died Thursday, October 13, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown, Ohio.

She was born October 1, 1951, in Ashtabula, Ohio, a daughter of Clarence and Benetta (Beckwith) Post.

Shirley enjoyed taking photos, reading, crocheting and watching her soap operas.

She is survived by her husband, Roy C. Madison, whom she married March 18, 1972, of Brookfield; her son, Charles (Mindi) Madison of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; her daughter, Christina (Pete) Plummer of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania; four grandchildren, Madison, Peter, Jr., Kenny and Noelle; two sisters, Janey (Brad) Greenawalt and Judy Hudnell; two brothers, Bob (Barb) Post and John (Lynn) Post and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Bonnie Peterson and a brother, Mike Post.

A private service will be held for family.

Burial will take place in Gustavus Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, Kinsman, Ohio, handled arrangements.

