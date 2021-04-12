Shirley Grace Melvin, Vernon, Ohio

VERNON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley Grace Melvin, age 94, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 11, 2021, with her family by her side.

She was born on February 26, 1927, in Springfield, Ohio, a daughter of Helen A. (Tew) and Walter W. Reeder and raised by Cora and George Snyder.

A lifelong Vernon resident, Shirley was a 1945 graduate of Vernon High School.

On December 6, 1946, she married Curtis Earl Melvin.

She was a member of the Vernon United Methodist Church and served in many capacities over her many years of service. Shirley served on the Vernon Election Board, the Vernon Alumni Association and was a girl scout leader. Her greatest pastime was spending time with family.



She is preceded in death by her parents; her foster parents; her husband of fifty-five years, Curtis Melvin; a stillborn son, Brian Lynn Melvin; three sisters, Grace Wolford-Brown and Blanche Grimes, and Maxine Hartshorn; three brothers, Alfred Snyder, Pierce “Jack” Reeder, and Clark “Dutch” Reeder.

Survivors include her two daughters, Diane D. (Ronald) Rogers of Vernon, Ohio and Marilyn M. (Merle) Travis of Columbiana, Ohio, four grandchildren, Carrie and Timothy Rogers and Eric and Kyle Travis; seven great-grandchildren, Kimberly Siekkinen, Courtney, and Coleton Longwell, Kadin, Isabella, Ryley, and Harper Travis.



A funeral service will be held on Friday, April 16, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main Street, Kinsman, Ohio, with Pastor Ron McIlvaine officiating.

Burial will follow in Westview Cemetery.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, April 15th from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to her church, through Johnston Federated Church, 6262 Kingsville Road, Farmdale, OH 44417.

Social distancing will be observed and masks are required.

Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Shirley Grace (Reeder) Melvin, please visit our floral store.