Shirley Gay Watkins, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley Gay Watkins, age 68, died on Friday, December 4, 2020, at The Grove in Greenville, Pennsylvania.

She was born on July 17, 1952, in Richwood, West Virginia, a daughter of Eunice Malva (Newsome) and Junior Cox.

Shirley was a 1970 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

She was a member of the Grace Chapel Church of Hermitage, Pennsylvania.



Shirley enjoyed painting and making crafts. She helped with her sons Boy Scout troop, dabbled in hair dressing and enjoyed her computer.



Shirley is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harold Watkins and her daughter, Danielle Dayne Sanchez.

Survivors include her son, David Randall Sanchez; two grandchildren, Zoe and Rezon Sanchez; three sisters, Judy (Michael) Kuchmak, Blenda (Bob) Davis and Connie (Michael Bailey) Cox and three brothers, Danny (Kathy) Cox, Michael (Lecia) Cox and Wayne Harris.



Graveside service will be held on Friday, December 11, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Crown Hill Burial Park, 3966 Warren Sharon Road, Vienna, Ohio.



Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, of Kinsman handled the arrangements. Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, December 10 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.