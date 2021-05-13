Shirley B. Keeler, Gustavus Township, Ohio, Ohio

GUSTAVUS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley Bingham Keeler, age 92, passed away Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at her daughter’s home in Burghill, Ohio.



She was born July 10, 1928, in Gustavus Township, Ohio, to Glenn A. and Cora B. (Semler) Bingham.



Shirley was a 1946 graduate of Gustavus High School and she then attended Kent State University.

She married Thomas I. Keeler, Sr. on December 4, 1948 in the Presbyterian Church in Kent, Ohio.

Shirley and Tom owned and operated the Kinsman Isaly Dairy store for six years. She later worked at Kinsman Styling and Beauty Salon before being hired by Mahoning National Bank where she retired in 1992 after 29 years of service.



Shirley was a long time member of the Kinsman United Methodist Church where she served as choir director for 53 years and served in the Charity Circle and UMW.

Shirley also belonged to the Kinsman Business & Professional Women’s Association and the U & I Literary Club in Kinsman for many years.

Shirley loved flowers and singing with her sisters and enjoyed hosting many family gatherings at her home.



Shirley is survived by four daughters, Barbara (Ronald) Piper of Kinsman, Ohio, Diane Schmidt of West Salem, Ohio, Kathryn (Pat) Erickson of Kinsman, Ohio and Judith (Rob) Peters of Burghill, Ohio; her two sons, Thomas Keeler, Jr. of Kinsman, Ohio and David (Jan) Keeler of Fordland, Missouri; her sister, Mary Lou Kidwell of Kinsman, Ohio; her 17 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband on April 20, 2016; one brother, Robert Bingham and three sisters, Laura Hammons, Jane “Molly” Porter and V. Arlene “Bing” Logan.



A funeral service will be held on Monday, May 17, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at the Kinsman United Methodist Church, 8362 Main Street, Kinsman, Ohio. Calling hours will be held from 12:00 Noon until the time of service.

Burial will follow in Gustavus Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the church, PO Box 218, Kinsman, OH 44428.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, Kinsman, Ohio handled arrangements. Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com.

