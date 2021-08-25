Sherri Sue Harshman, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sherri Sue Thatcher Harshman, age 53, died on Sunday, August 22, 2021, at UH Cleveland Medical Center.

She was born on October 28, 1967, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Susanne Lee (Denman) and John Peter Thatcher.

Sherri was a 1986 graduate of Maplewood High School, attended Kent State University and graduated from the Pittsburgh Institute of Art with a degree in interior design.

On September 8, 1990, she married Bruce Lyle Harshman.

She was an interior designer for Modern Home Kitchen & Bath of Warren, Ohio for over 15 years before retiring.

Sherri enjoyed making crafts. She was a member of the National and Ohio Alpaca Association and enjoyed raising alpacas with her parents.



Sherri is preceded in death by her father.

Survivors include her husband of nearly 31 years, Bruce Harshman of Cortland, Ohio; her mother, Susanne Thatcher of Cortland, Ohio; her brother, John R. Thatcher of Johnston, Ohio and two nieces, Angela (RJ Pieper) Thatcher and Samantha (Kyle) Munson.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main Street, Kinsman, Ohio, with Rev. Renae T. Meggitt officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lifebanc, where she chose to share the gift of organ donation, PO Box 933379, Cleveland, OH 44193.

Share a fond memory or condolence and access to Zoom information at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Sherri Sue Thatcher Harshman, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, August 26 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.