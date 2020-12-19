Sherie L. Daniels, Andover, Ohio

ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sherie L. Daniels, age 80, died on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at the Andover Village Skilled Nursing Center in Andover, Ohio.

She was born on July 23, 1940 in Ashtabula, Ohio, a daughter of Arlene F. (Fink) and Ralph W. Daniels.

She was a graduate of Andover High School.

Sherie became a member of the Andover First United Methodist Church on May 13, 1951. She was active in Sunday School, a Sunshine Officer, on the nominating commitee and a church usher.

Sherie enjoyed collecting dolls and glassware and teddy bears. Her favorite color was pink and she loved Mickey Mouse and Minnie and was an avid Cleveland Indians fan.



Sherie is preceded in death by her parents; one brother, James Daniels; and her four sisters, Frances White, Marlene Rayl, Janet Burns and Shirley Otto.



She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews; and brother-in-law, James Otto of Jefferson, Ohio.



A private funeral service will be held for family.

Burial will take place in Williamsfield Center Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church, PO Box 207, Andover, OH 44003.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect St.,Andover, Ohio.

