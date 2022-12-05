ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sherie E. McClure, age 82, of Andover, Ohio, died Friday, December 2, 2022, in Andover.

She was born June 15, 1940, in Ashtabula, Ohio, the daughter of George and Lona (Miller) Bowers.



A lifetime Andover resident, Sherie spent her time attending Sunday Services and many of Andover’s churches.

Sherie loved to spend time with her grandchildren and enjoyed cross-stitching, exercising and traveling as often as she could.



She is survived by her daughter, Valerie (James) Kean of Andover; her son, Charles (Kim) McClure of Andover; her five grandchildren, Nakisha, Cassandra, Courtney, Lynsey and Morgan; her seven great-grandchildren, Brittany, Memphis, Gregory, Haley, Justin, Tyler and Delaunte; her great-great-granddaughter, River and her long time friend, John Sisley of Andover.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Melanie Lane; her grandson, Justin Lane and her sister, Sheila Isenberg.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect Street, Andover, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to Adoration Hospice, 2302 Metcalf Drive, Unit 26, Ashtabula, OH 44004.

