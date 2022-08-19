MEADVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Sheila S. Hicks, age 81, of Meadville, Pennsylvania, died Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Wesbury Retirement Community in Meadville, Pennsylvania.



She was born June 2, 1941, in West Shenango township, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Charles D. Shaw Sr. and Esther (White) Shaw.

She married John P. Hicks on September 2, 1967.



Sheila was employed as a cook for several area restaurants, the most recent being the former Wildwood Restaurant in Kinsman, Ohio.



She was survived by her daughter, Rosemarie Vittardi; and her dear and devoted friends, Russell Collins and Fran Buk.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her son, William J. Hicks in 2007; and two brothers, Charles D. Shaw Jr. and Donald C. Shaw.



A funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at 12:00 Noon at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect St.,Andover, OH.

A private burial will follow in Parklawn Cemetery in Jamestown, Pennsylvania. Calling hours will be Thursday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Active Aging of Crawford County, 1034 Park Ave., Meadville, PA 16335.

