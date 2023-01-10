WILLIAMSFIELD, Ohio (MyValleytributes) – Shawn Patrick McClure, age 36, lost his battle with melanoma on Monday, January 9, 2023, surrounded by his beloved family and friends.

He was born on December 11, 1986, in Madison, Ohio, the son of Dennis Paul McClure and Catherine Ann Isenberg.

Shawn graduated from Pymatuning Valley High School, Class of 2005.

He served in the United States Marine Corps for two years with the 3rd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment of California.



On July 22, 2017, he married the love of his life, Kristen Elizabeth Doeberiener.

In 2019, he began working as a supervisor for Ineos Pigments of Ashtabula, Ohio, and formerly worked for Welded Tubes of Orwell, Ohio for nearly ten years.

And then, on April 19, 2021, he and his wife were blessed by the birth of their red headed twin daughters, Arya and Arwen.



Shawn loved to duck hunt and golf, ride his Harley Davidson and ride the trails in his side-by-side. Known by his family as a closet nerd, Shawn loved Dungeon & Dragons, Lord of the Rings, and playing Magic the Gathering and video games. Above all else, he loved spending time with his twin daughters.



He is preceded in death by his dad, Dennis McClure; maternal grandfather, Ronald G. Isenberg; paternal grandparents, Mary Ella and James McClure; and father-in-law, Kris C. Doeberiener.

Survivors include his wife of five years, Kristen E. McClure of Williamsfield, Ohio; twin daughters, Arya Charlotte and Arwen Catherine both of Williamsfield, Ohio; his son, Logan Patrick McClure of Hampton, Virginia; mom, Cathy Isenberg of Jefferson, Ohio; step-mother, Debbie McClure of Conneaut, Ohio; maternal grandmother, Donna G. Isenberg of Jefferson, Ohio; two brothers, Thomas P. (Jamie Lyn) McClure of Andover, Ohio and Andrew R. McClure of Williamsfield, Ohio; mother-in-law, Charlotte L. Deoberiener of Jamestown, Pennsylvania; and eight nieces and nephews: Owen, Landry, Eliza, Zachary, Matthew, Daniel, Vayda and Lane.



A funeral service will be held on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main Street, Kinsman, Ohio, with Pastor Bob Gears officiating. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2023 from 4:00 – 7:00p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Pittsburgh Melanoma Foundation, PO Box 10380, Pittsburgh, PA 15234.

Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Shawn Patrick McClure, please visit our floral store.