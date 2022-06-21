ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth Ellen Jones, age 87, died on Monday, June 20, 2022, with her family by her side.

She was born on February 16, 1935, in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Izora Jane (Miller) and Elwyn Albert Hall.

Ruth worked for Kennametal of Orwell, Ohio for many years and retired in 1976.

On December 31, 1984, she married Paul Jones.

She was a member of the New Lyme Christian Fellowship Church.

Ruth enjoyed crocheting, making blankets for all her grandchildren, baking cakes for the Tender Mercies group at Pymatuning Community Church and loved her dog Noel.

Survivors include her five children, Terry Nevison of Dorset, Ohio, Brenda M. Nevison of Andover, Ohio, Trucinda Mills of Williamsfield, Ohio, Jeffrey (Karen) Nevison of Atlanta, Georgia, William (Nancy) Nevison of Orwell, Ohio; stepson, Hallie R. (Donna) Adams of Andover, Ohio; 17 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and 17 great-great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; three husbands, Dale Nevison, Donald Adams and Paul Jones; a son, Keith Nevison; two brothers, Elwyn G. Hall, and James Hall; half-brother, Leonard Resinger; son-in-law, Gerry Mills; and daughter-in-law Gail Nevison.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 24, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect Street, Andover, Ohio, with calling hours one hour prior to the service, beginning at 12 Noon. Burial will follow in Orwell North Cemetery.

