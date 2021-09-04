Ruth Ellen Hunter, Richmond, Ohio

RICHMOND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth Ellen Hunter, age 82, died on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, in Beachwood, Ohio.

She was born on February 7, 1939, in Bedford, Ohio, a daughter of Wilma (McBride) and Melvin Gardner.

Ruth was a 1957 graduate of Bedford High School.

On July 28, 1958, she married Roy Edward Hunter. They moved to the Andover area in 1977. Taking care of her home and family was Ruth’s first priority and she was employed briefly at Channel Products of Jefferson, Ohio.

She was a member of the Penn Line Church of Christ in Pierpont, Ohio, and the former Eastern Star Lodge of New Lyme, Ohio.

Ruth enjoyed sewing and crocheting.



She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 43 years, Roy Hunter and her brother, Richard Gardner.

Survivors include her two sons, Roy E. (Victoria) Hunter, Jr. of Bedford, Ohio and Jack A. (Kari) Hunter of Springboro, Ohio; three grandchildren, Matthew, Sr. and wife, Cheryl and Jennifer and husband, Brian and Cole; three great-grandchildren, Matthew, Jr., Savannah and Elijah and a brother, James Gardner of Garrettsville, Ohio.



Calling hours will be held on Saturday, September 4, 2021, from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral Home, 134 Prospect Street, Andover, Ohio and per the family’s request they are asking everyone to wear a mask.

Private burial will be in Dart Cemetery in Richmond, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Ohio Masonic Home, 2655 W. National Road, Springfield, OH 45504.

