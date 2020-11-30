Ruth A. Dales, Andover, Ohio

ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth A. Dales, age 71, of Andover, Ohio, died Thursday, November 26, 2020, at Ashtabula County Medical Center.



She was born July 31, 1949, in Troy, Ohio, a daughter of Richard C. and Irene (Meador) Barnard.

She was a 1967 graduate of Rhodes High School in Cleveland and she married Lawrence J. Dales, Sr., on October 5, 1967.



A resident of Andover since 1989, Ruth formerly lived in Virginia, Kentucky, Georgia, Europe and Japan, with her husband who served in the U.S. Army.

She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Andover and volunteered at their food bank for several years.

Ruth enjoyed reading, crocheting and playing pinochle. In earlier years she enjoyed bowling and played on several bowling leagues.



Ruth is survived by her husband of 53 years, Lawrence J. Dales, Sr. of Andover; two sons, Lawrence J. (Lisa) Dales, Jr. of Ringgold, Georgia and Raymond J. Dales of Dalton, Georgia; daughter, Christina L. Dales of Andover; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Sandy (Chic) Dales of Andover; two brothers, Wayne (Teresa) Barnard of Dayton, Ohio and David (Micki) Barnard of Cleveland, Ohio and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Connie L. Drotos.



A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect Street, Andover, Ohio. Masks will be required and social distancing observed inside funeral home.

Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery in Andover.

Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com.

