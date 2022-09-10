WILLIAMSFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A lifelong resident of Williamsfield, Ohio, Roy Rodger Woods, died on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

He was born on June 20, 1954, in Greenville, Pennsylvania, one of eight children belonging to Iva Eulalia (Newman) and John Wesley Woods, Jr.

Roy was a 1972 graduate of Pymatuning Valley High School.

He served in the United States Army.

He worked as a shipping supervisor for General Electric of Ravenna, Ohio.

Roy enjoyed farming, helping out his neighbors, mowing, plowing, or brush hogging.

Survivors include his sister, Marva L. Stith of Teaneck, New Jersey; nephew, Dana A. Woods, and many other nieces, and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Sharon Nelson, Kathleen Ramsey and Cynthia Woods; and three brothers, Johnny, Jimmy, and Larry Woods.

Private burial will be in Williamsfield Cemetery.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service of Andover, Ohio, handled the arrangements. Share a memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com

