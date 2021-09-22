Roy A. Starling, Kinsman, Ohio

KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roy Arthur Starling, age 82, died at home with his family by his side on Tuesday, September 21, 2021.

He was born on December 5, 1938, in Vernon, Ohio, a son of Rose L. (Parthemer) and Alvin J. Starling.

Roy was a lifelong Kinsman area resident and graduated from Gustavus High School in 1956.

He served in the United States Army and married Ruth Ellen Watt.

Roy was a welder for the former Wean United of Warren, Ohio; was a molding supervisor for the former Andover Industries and retired in 2003 from Dillen Products of Middlefield, Ohio.

He formerly attended the Gustavus Federated Church.

He was a fireman for the Kinsman Volunteer Fire Department for 15 years.

Roy enjoyed going bowling, as well as hunting and fishing.



He is preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Barbara Coxson and two brothers, Charles A.Starling and Earl A. Starling.

Survivors include his wife of over 60 years, Ruth Starling of Kinsman, Ohio; son, Terry E. Starling of Kinsman, Ohio; two daughters, Linda S. Starling of Howland, Ohio and Sarah R. Starling of Kinsman, Ohio; a sister, Clara Summerville of Warren, Ohio; two sisters-in-law, Gertrude E. Starling of Gustavus, Ohio and Mavis A. Starling; five grandchildren, Jenni (Jeff) Balyeat, John (Sara) Starling, Katie (Jessie Moy) Starling, Mark Starling and Amber (Jamison) Conley; five great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main Street, Kinsman, Ohio. Calling hours will be held 11:00 a.m. until the time of services.

Private burial will be in Pineview Memorial Park in Warren, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH, 44512.

