KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roseann Marie Blessing, age 69, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, December 18, 2023.

She was born November 9, 1954, in Warren, Ohio, one of three daughters of Thelma Olga (Lilly) and Nunzie Ventura.

Rose was a 1973 graduate of Niles McKinley High School. She earned both her Bachelor’s and Master’s Degree in Social Work from Youngstown State University.

Rose was currently a care manager for Care Source out of Dayton, Ohio but working locally. She formerly worked for Andover Village Retirement Community of Andover.



Faith and sharing Jesus was a big part of Rose’s life. She shared the light of Jesus wherever she went.

Rose loved to bake and often had her goodies at the Howland Farmers Market, making many friends who were always looking forward to her baked delights. Rose also enjoyed sewing and spending time with her family and loved ones.



She is preceded in death by her parents and her son, Tyson Allen Blessing.

Survivors include her son, Thad Martin Blessing of Kinsman, Ohio; three stepchildren, Traci (Lou) Hounshell of Madison, Ohio, Tony (Heather) Blessing of Shreveport, Louisiana and Todd (Marian) Blessing of Chesterland, Ohio; six grandchildren, Makenzie, Mackayla, Noah, AJ, Lilly and TJ; great-granddaughter, Ally and two sisters, Mary Lou Havaich of Niles, Ohio and Trisha Gelsomino of Howland, Ohio.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 11:00 a.m., at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main Street, Kinsman, Ohio.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Warren Family Mission, 155 Tod Avenue NW, Warren, OH 44485.

