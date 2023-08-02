WAYNE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronnie Gayle Gruskiewicz, age 70, passed away on Tuesday, August 1, 2023.

She was born on June 14, 1953, in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of LaVerne Vera Stranc and James Willard Hess, Sr.

Doing some moving around as a child, Ronnie and her family landed in the area, and Ronnie graduated from Jefferson Area High School in 1971. In 1975, she graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing from Kent State, thus beginning her nursing career. Ronnie worked at UPMC Horizon Hospital in Greenville, Pennsylvania for over ten years. She also worked for the Cleveland Clinic, University Hospitals, and Euclid Hospital, and retired from her traveling nurse position.



On August 31, 1974, she married Arthur Gruskiewicz and attended the Andover First United Methodist Church. Ronnie enjoyed flower gardening, painting, going on road trips and traveling, and being on the water, for boating, skiing, or swimming. Ronnie loved music and dancing, above all she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.



Survivors include her two children, Sarah Addye (Artie Spencer) Benton of Wayne, Ohio, and Michael Scott (Donna) Gruskiewicz of Lewis Center, Ohio; five grandchildren, Nathan, Gale, Zachary, Addison, and Sydney, and three brothers, James W. (Cheryl) Hess, Jr., of Lehigh Acres, Florida, Kenneth S. (Christy) Hess of Mandarin, Florida and John M. (Susan) Hess of St. John’s, Florida.



She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 43 years, Arthur.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Hayes Cemetery, on Hayes Road, in Wayne Township, Ohio. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, August 5 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of services, at the cemetery chapel.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service of Andover, Ohio assisted the family during their time of grief. Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ronnie Gayle (Hess) Gruskiewicz, please visit our floral store.