ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Lee Johnson, Sr., 81 years old, passed from this life to his eternal home with his Savior and Lord on Sunday, April 23, 2023, surrounded by family.

A Celebration of Life will be at Andover Christian Church, 200 Stillman Avenue, Andover, Ohio, on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. until the service.

Ron was born on March 17, 1942, in Chardon, Ohio, the son of Michael “Milo” Johnson and Helen (Jackson) Johnson.

A 1960 graduate of Williamsfield High School, Ron was class President.

He had a lifelong interest in all things automotive, from motorcycles to 18-wheelers. Ron spent many years pumping gas, driving semis, operating gas stations in both Williamsfield and Andover and all the time servicing vehicles there, as well as for friends and family. He enjoyed winters in the snow belt because it meant he could get out and plow snow, scooping up his “Pennies from Heaven”. After getting out of the gas station business, he went to work for the State of Ohio in the local state park and retired from there.

Ron was active in the Andover Christian Church, serving for many years as an Elder. He was also involved in Ruritan and the Andover Chamber of Commerce.

Ron married Patricia “Pat” Piper on September 29, 1963 and enjoyed over 59 years of marriage.

He is survived by his wife, Pat; three sons, Ron (Brenda) Johnson, Jr., Randy Johnson and Rollin (Shelli) Johnson; eight grandchildren, Craig (Passion), Rebekkah (Josh), Colin, Sarah, Joshua, Gabriel (Maria), Grace and Christian; five great-grandchildren, Kayden, Mallory, Gideon, Ganin and Joanna; his sister, Connie and brother-in-law, Walle.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Milo and Helen; sister, Bonnie and brothers-in-law, Jerry, Willis and Wayne.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Andover Christian Church youth group or your local church youth group in honor of Ron, who influenced many children’s lives for Christ.

Ron Johnson, Sr. will be lovingly remembered as a devoted servant of Christ, faithful husband, loving father, cherished grandpa and dear friend to many. Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements handled by Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service.

