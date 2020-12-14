Ronald L. Betts, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald L. Betts, age 83, of Cortland, Ohio, died at home on Sunday, December 13, 2020, surrounded by his family.

He was born April 21, 1937 in Warren, Ohio, a son of Lee and Ruth (Hine) Betts.

A 1956 graduate of Kinsman High School, Mr. Betts was a lifelong area resident.

He married Tressie L. (Wolfe) on February 1, 1958.

He was employed for 40 years as a lineman for Ohio Edison, retiring in 1996.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Tressie L. Betts of Cortland; his daughter, Kathy (Terry) England of Cortland; his son, Gary (Stefanie) Betts of Spring Valley, Ohio; son-in-law, Eric Stear of Pinnacle, North Carolina; a brother, Tom (Sherry) Betts of Kinsman, Ohio; six grandchildren, Jason (Kelsey), Tyson, Cara, Megan (Chris), Jennifer and Angela and two great-grandchildren, Paisley and Travis.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Shelly Stear on March 13, 2020 and two sisters, Audrey “Peg” Betts and Jane Timko.

Mr. Betts will be cremated and private services held.

The family wishes to thank All Caring Hospice for their compassionate care and asks that memorial contributions be made to them at 6715 Tippecanoe Road, Suite B-101, Youngstown, OH 44406.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, Kinsman, Ohio, handled arrangements.

Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ronald L. Betts, please visit our floral store.