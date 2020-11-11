Rogene A. Lockwood, Andover, Ohio

ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rogene A. Lockwood, age 80, of Portage and formerly of Andover, Ohio, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Heritage Corner Health Care, Bowling Green, Ohio.

She was born July 15, 1940 in Geneva, Ohio to Clarence and Emma (Mellinger) Helwig.

In addition to being a legal secretary and a medical office manager, Rogene had also been co-owner of the Jeffco Lakes Campground in Wayne, Ohio.

A woman of great faith, she was a dedicated member of the Cherry Valley Church of the Nazarene. Among her ministries was being the church pianist.

She enjoyed traveling, especially flying and one of her favorite destinations was Disney World. Her family remembers her making the best apple pie and it was her family, especially her children and grandchildren, that brought her the most joy.

Rogene is survived by her sons, Scott (Kristal) Lockwood of Portage, Ohio, Gary (Mary) Lockwood of Andover, Ohio, Jon (Jessica) Lockwood of Pennsylvania and Joel (Amanda) Lockwood of Rome, Ohio; ten grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brother, Ronald Helwig of Georgia and best friend, Dave Siekkinen.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Rogene will be laid to rest in a family Committal Service in Dorset Cemetery, Dorset, Ohio. Officiating, will be her son, Pastor Gary Lockwood.



Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect Street, Andover, Ohio, handled arrangements locally.

Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com or visit www.marshfuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Rogene A. Lockwood please visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, November 12 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: