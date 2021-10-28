Robert W. Ammons, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert W. Ammons, age 68, of Greenville, Pennsylvania, died Thursday, October 28, 2021, at The Grove at Greenville in Greenville, Pennsylvania.



He was born October 23, 1953, in McKeesrocks, Pennsylvania, a son of Billy G. and Patricia A. (Schubert) Ammons.

He was a graduate of Williamstown High School in Williamstown, New Jersey.



He was employed as a designer at Academy Knitters in Williamstown, New Jersey. Robert was an avid golfer and he enjoyed bowling and playing softball.



He is survived by two brothers, William Ammons of Greenville, Pennsylvania and John Ammons of Cortland, Ohio two sisters, Cindy Webker of Andover, Ohio and Carol Guseman of Espyville, Pennsylvania; a daughter, Stacie Ammons of Williamstown, New Jersey and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents.



Mr. Ammons was cremated and no services held.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, Andover, Ohio handled arrangements.

