ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert P. Drnek, Sr., 81, passed away on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, in Ocala, Florida.

He was born October 29, 1941, in Ashtabula, Ohio, the son of Joseph and Olive Drnek. He grew up in Andover, Ohio, along with his siblings, Richard, Ronald, Phyllis, and Raymond.

Bob’s passion was working in injection molding starting at Andover Industries when he was in high school and working at various other injection molding factories over the years. More than 30 years ago he then started his own injection molding business out of his garage naming it “RGT Plastics”. This business became his life’s work. His legacy will live on in the business that he built through many years of hard work and dedication.

Bob is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Thelma (Slusher) Drnek, whom he married February 6, 1960; his three children, Robert (Veronica) Drnek, Jr. of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, Gordon (Christine) Drnek of Dorset, Ohio, and Tammy (Michael) Gorski of Ocala, Florida; his two brothers, Ronald “Joe” (Georgiana) Drnek of Andover, Ohio, and Raymond (Susan) Drnek of Williamsfield, Ohio; his 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Bob is preceded in death by his parents; his grandson, Chad Shetler; his brother, Richard Drnek; and sister, Phyllis Johnson.

In his earlier years Bob enjoyed muskie fishing, especially at Rice Lake in Canada. He dabbled in old trucks, snowmobiling, and golfing. Bob was known by many for his ornery but loving and giving nature, for which he will always be remembered. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Arrangements are being handled by the Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service.

