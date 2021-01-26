Robert Lewis Herman, Kinsman, Ohio

KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Lewis “Bob” Herman, age 56, passed away on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at his home after a long battle with diabetes and kidney disease.

He was born April 27, 1964, in Akron, Ohio, a son of Joanne (Lewis) and William P. Herman.

Bob was a life-long resident of Kinsman except for his time in college and law school. He was a 1982 graduate of Joseph Badger High School where he affectionately gained the nickname “Frog” which stayed with him for the rest of his life. Bob earned his bachelor’s degree from Bowling Green State University in 1986 and his Juris Doctor Degree from Western New England College, located in Massachusetts, in 1990.

After law school he returned to Kinsman, practicing law as a sole practitioner with his main office located in Brookfield. He was also an assistant prosecutor for Ashtabula County for over 28 years.

Bob was a member of the Ohio State Bar Association and the Trumbull County Bar Association.

He had a passion for automobiles and had a collection of muscle and classic cars. At one point he even raced his Porsche in a road race after modifying it to handle the endurance needed for such a race. Bob had a love for animals. On the weekends you would often find Bob in his law office with his dog by his side. He enjoyed sports of every kind and was a die-hard Steelers fan and would attend several Cleveland Indians games every summer.



Bob is preceded in death by his parents, whom he was very close to, enjoying a wonderful family relationship throughout all of their lives.

He leaves behind his loyal friends who will never forget him.

Per Bob’s wishes there will be no public services, however, Bob has provided for an “Irish wake” to celebrate his life at a later date. He specifically requested that his friends gather to share his memory and good cheer. Rest in peace Frog.



Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service of Kinsman handled the arrangements, where a fond memory or condolence may be at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Robert Lewis Herman, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, January 27 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.