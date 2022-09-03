GUSTAVUS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert L. Pykare, age 92, of Gustavus, Ohio, passed peacefully Monday, August 29, 2022.

He was born March 25, 1930, in Bazetta, Ohio, the son of Emma (Keever) Pykare, who passed in his teen years, and Frans A. Pykare, who remarried after Emma’s passing to Marie Elvira (Ellen) Jarvis Pykare.

Mr. Pykare was a graduate of Bazetta High School and later attended Warren Business College.

He was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force, having served in the Korean War.

Mr. Pykare was employed as a machinist for American Welding, retiring in 1991 after more than 38 years of service.

He was a member of the Gustavus VFW post 6263, the Harry Lees American Legion Post 506 and in Kinsman, the Cortland Masonic Lodge 529 and the Scottish Rite in Youngstown.

Mr. Pykare enjoyed hunting, camping, wildlife photography and spending time with his family.

Survivors include his loving wife, Barbara J. (Eaken) Pykare, whom he married May 14, 1955; his son, Robert T. (Marcia) Pykare of Monmouth, Maine; his daughter, Sharon M. (Bill) Kenausis of Ellsworth, Maine; his son, Randy R. (Peg) Pykare of Kinsman, Ohio; 3 grandchildren, Joshua, Alexandria, and Samantha; and 1 great granddaughter, Zoey. He is preceded in death by his parents; 4 brothers, Eugene, Wilbur, Kenneth, and Rodney Pykare and four sisters, Bertha Shreves, Ruth Pykare, Mildred Gargano, and Betty Davis.

A private service will be held.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of the Valley at 979 Tibbetts Wick Road A, Girard, OH 44420.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main St., Kinsman, OH handled arrangements. Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com

