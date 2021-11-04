Robert K. Guseman, Andover, Ohio

ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert K. Guseman, age 89, of Andover, Ohio, died Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle, Pennsylvania.



He was born June 16, 1932, in Grindstone, Pennsylvania, a son of George L. and Evelynn D. (Fedder) Guseman.

He was a graduate of Charleroi High School in Charleroi, Pennsylvania. Mr. Guseman was a veteran having served in the U.S. Army from 1953 until 1955.



A former resident of Andover since 1957, Mr. Guseman has lived in Greenville for the past 8 years at St. Paul Homes. He was formerly of Grindstone, Pennsylvania and Warren, Ohio.

He was employed as store manager for the A & P grocery store in Andover for 25 years before going to work for Orlando’s Golden Dawn grocery store in North Kingsville for many years before he retired.

Mr. Guseman was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Andover; a life member of the American Legion Post #226 Andover and member of the F.O.E. Post #4035 in Andover.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping.



Mr. Guseman married Virginia M. (Kiefer) on June 15, 1952 and she preceded him in death on September 20, 1987. He is also preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Rhonda Guseman; a son, David Guseman; a grandson, Kyle Gillette; a brother, Glenn Guseman and three sisters, Georgia Longwell, Jackie Clawson and Joan Miller.

He is survived by three sons, Danny (Becky) Guseman of Columbia, South Carolina, Donny (Dee) Guseman of Andover and Dennis (Carol) Guseman of Espyville, Pennsylvania; four daughters, Roberta Becker of Parma Heights, Ohio, Rebecca Guseman of Rochester Hills, Michigan, Renea Bowman of Rochester Hills, MI, and Ramona (Bob) Dott of Espyville, Pennsylvania; a daughter-in-law, Susan Guseman of Grand Forks, North Dakota; two brothers, Alden Guseman and George (Karen) Guseman, three sisters, Faye (Jon) Cox, Rosalie Adams, and Donna Senko; sister-in-law, Marilyn Guseman, all of Pennsylvania; 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.



A funeral service will be held on Monday, November 8, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect St.,Andover, OH.

Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery in Andover.

Calling hours are on Sunday, November 7 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 10501 Euclid Ave., Cleveland,OH 44106 or at www.cancer.org.

Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Robert K. Guseman, please visit our floral store.