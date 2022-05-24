ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert J. McGann, age 77, of Andover, Ohio, died at home, Sunday, May 22, 2022.



He was born June 18, 1944, in Ashtabula, Ohio, a son of Robert C. and LaVonna “Bonnie” (Landon) McGann.

He was a 1963 graduate of Andover High School and went on to serve in the Army National Guard.



A lifetime area resident, Bob was employed as a telephone lineman for the Sprint telephone company for 40 years retiring in 2002.

He was a member of the Triandria Masonic Lodge #780 Rock Creek and the Covered Bridge O.E.S. #591.

Bob enjoyed the outdoors going hunting, fishing and spending time with his daughter.



Bob is survived by his wife, Sheryl L. (Bryan) McGann, whom he married June 17, 1972, of Andover; his daughter, Heather L. McGann of Andover; two brothers, Bryan (Katerina) McGann of Beloit, Ohio and William (Eva) McGann of Sanford, North Carolina; one sister, Debi Mood of Meadville, Pennsylvania; an uncle, Ronel McGann of Warren, Ohio and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents.



A Masonic and memorial service will be held on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect Street, Andover, Ohio. Calling hours will be held Tuesday from 12:00 Noon until the time of service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church, PO Box 207, Andover, OH 44003.

Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Robert J. McGann, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, May 25 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.